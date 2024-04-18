Biden's Remarks on Uncle's WWII Death Conflict With Records

President Biden misstated key details about his uncle's death in World War II as he honored the man's wartime service on Wednesday and said Donald Trump was unworthy of serving as commander in chief. While in Pittsburgh, Biden spoke about his uncle, 2nd Lt. Ambrose J. Finnegan Jr., aiming to draw a contrast with reports that Trump, while president, had called fallen service members "suckers" and "losers," the AP reports.

Finnegan, the brother of Biden's mother, "got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be—there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea," the president said, per NBC News. Biden, who also relayed a version of the story earlier in the day after stopping by the memorial in Scranton, was off on the particulars.