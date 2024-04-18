Residents in four states who tried to call 911 on Wednesday may have seen frustrating delays. Reuters reports that four states were hit by outages that affected the emergency calling system, including in all of South Dakota, as well as in Nebraska, Texas, and parts of Nevada, including Las Vegas. Sin City's Metropolitan Police Department said service was restored around 9pm ET, after people not being able to get through to 911 dispatchers for about two hours, reports the New York Times .

Police say that dispatchers could still see calls coming through in the system and were able to call all callers back. In other areas, including South Dakota, locals could still text 911 or call nonemergency numbers to get help. In that state, service appeared to be restored late Wednesday. In Nebraska and Texas, lingering issues still remained into Thursday morning, apparently for T-Mobile customers only. CNN notes that it's not clear what caused the outages, though authorities in the Texas city of Del Rio say they don't seem to be linked to any kind of failure of civic systems, but instead of a major cellular carrier, per Reuters.