Louisiana Lawmakers Pass Abortion Pill Ban

As expected , Louisiana's Republican-controlled state House on Tuesday easily passed a bill that would criminalize two drugs commonly used to induce abortions. The bill now goes back to the state Senate, which had passed the original version of the bill unanimously before the amendment criminalizing mifepristone and misoprostol was added, the Washington Post reports. If the amended version passes the state Senate, Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to sign it into law. It would add the two medications to the state's list of controlled dangerous substances, NBC News reports. Anyone found to possess them without a valid prescription could be fined or even jailed, though the bill exempts pregnant women from prosecution.

It's already illegal, with very limited exceptions, to prescribe the drugs for the purpose of abortion in Louisiana due to the state's abortion ban, but they can be used for other things including the treatment of ulcers, miscarriages, or to aid in labor and delivery. The original bill aimed to criminalize "coerced criminal abortion by means of fraud"; it was sponsored by a Republican state legislator who says his sister's ex-husband tried to give her an abortion pill without her knowledge while the lawmaker's sister was pregnant. One Democrat state rep responded to the later addition of the amendment: