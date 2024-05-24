White House Fetes Kenya With State Dinner

Thursday's White House state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto offered around 500 guests stunning DC views, a knockout menu, and a dose of celebrity star power. The gathering was the first White House state dinner for an African nation since 2008, and it was the sixth and largest of the state dinners thrown by Biden, the AP reports.

Country singer Brad Paisley showed up in his signature cowboy hat, and was wearing dual hats as both dinner guest and featured entertainer. The dinner entertainment mixed Paisley's country music and the gospel choir of Howard University. It was designed with the tastes of Ruto and his wife, Rachel, in mind, with first lady Jill Biden noting the Rutos' "love of gospel and country music." The Kenyan president is a former evangelist and often leads praise and worship songs when he speaks in churches in his country.