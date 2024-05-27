Glynnis MacNicol recently turned 50—in between the 50th anniversaries of Roe v. Wade and the establishment of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which gave women the right to have their own bank accounts and credit cards without a male signature—and it made her reflect. What she realized: "That my birth date landed between the passing of these two landmark laws makes it easier for me to see that the life I'm living is a result of women having authority over both their bodies and their finances. I represent a cohort of women who lead lives that do not require us to ask permission or seek approval." However, MacNicol also acknowledges the "violent rollback of women's rights happening right now as a response to the independence these legal rights afforded women," and how her life as a single woman with no kids continues to buck what society thinks she should be as a woman.

"I regret none of those choices," MacNicol writes of her decision to not fall in line in on "partnership and parenting." She notes the recent backlash against independent women such as herself, attributing it partly to "the terror that men experienced at discovering that they are less necessary to women's fulfillment than centuries of laws and stories have allowed them to believe"—even citing Harrison Butker's recent commencement speech on women's role in society as an example of that terror. MacNicol, however, is not inclined to buy into that narrative. "Instead of my prospects diminishing, as nearly every message that gets sent my way promises they will—fewer relationships, less excitement, less sex, less visibility—I find them widening," she writes. "The world is more available to me than it's ever been." She then entreats others: "Come fly with me. There's no fear here." (Read the full essay.)