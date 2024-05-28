Donald Trump spent part of the long weekend doing what he often does on major holidays—"launching CAPS-littered attacks on his perceived enemies," per Intelligencer . After wishing even the "human scum" of the US a happy Memorial Day on his Truth Social platform on Monday, the former president went on the attack against a familiar target: E. Jean Carroll , the New York writer who Trump sexually assaulted, and who has successfully sued him twice for defamation.

In his post, Trump first went off on a rant about Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan—who has presided over both the Carroll sexual abuse case and her defamation case, per CNBC—calling him a "Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn't count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for 'DEFAMATION.'" Then Trump went more directly on the attack against Carroll herself, noting, "She didn't know when the so-called event took place—sometime in the 1990's— never filed a police report, didn't have to produce the 'dress' that she threatened me with (it showed negative!)."

Trump continued, claiming that Carroll "sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half," an apparent reference to CNN host Anderson Cooper. Trump added, "Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury!" Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has said her team has been keeping an eye on Trump's remarks for another possible defamation suit, quickly responded to his post. "We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table," Kaplan told the New York Times. "And that remains true today—all options are on the table." (More E. Jean Carroll stories.)