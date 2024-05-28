Baseball's Most Controversial Ump Is Out

News that a Major League Baseball umpire is retiring typically doesn't make waves. But in this case, the umpire just happens to be the most vilified one in the game—Angel Hernandez. As coverage shows, however, not everybody thinks he deserves his reputation:

Retirement: Hernandez, 62, announced his retirement effective immediately after more than three decades, reports USA Today. "Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues," he said in a statement, adding that he now wanted to spend more time with family. Hernandez umped his last game on May 9, and he and the league had been working on an exit deal since.