Melinda French Gates is opening up her checkbook to the tune of $1 billion over the next two years, and it's going toward "people and organizations working on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States," she writes in an op-ed in the New York Times. French Gates points to a funding desert, noting that only 2% of giving in the US is aimed at groups that focus on women and girls, and "only about half a percentage point goes to organizations focused on women of color specifically." As a result, "as shocking as it is to contemplate, my 1-year-old granddaughter may grow up with fewer rights than I had," she writes.