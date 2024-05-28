Mexico's Presumed First Female President Is an 'Enigma'

If polls are to be believed, Claudia Sheinbaum is about to make history. The leading candidate ahead of Mexico's June 2 presidential election, the 61-year-old leftist politician is poised to become Mexico's first female president as well as the country's first Jewish head of state, reports the Washington Post. An introduction:



Background: A protégé of outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Sheinbaum holds a PhD in environmental engineering. She served as AMLO's environment secretary after he was elected mayor of Mexico City in 2000 and replaced him as mayor, becoming the first female elected to the position, in 2018 when AMLO was elected president.

A protégé of outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Sheinbaum holds a PhD in environmental engineering. She served as AMLO's environment secretary after he was elected mayor of Mexico City in 2000 and replaced him as mayor, becoming the first female elected to the position, in 2018 when AMLO was elected president. 'An enigma': Despite 25 years in the public eye, "she remains an enigma," long overshadowed by her mentor, whose "slow, pause-filled style of speaking" she sometimes adopts, per the Post. Though she's scoffed at the idea that she'll be AMLO's puppet, she's seen as a continuation of him and is backed by the Morena party he founded and dominates.