Prosecutor: Scheme Could Be What Got Trump Elected

After defense attorney Todd Blanche delivered his closing argument in Donald Trump's hush-money trial Tuesday, focusing on Michael Cohen's dishonesty, it was the turn of the prosecution. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass reminded jurors that Cohen—slammed by Blanche as the "MVP of liars"—was not the one on trial. "We didn't choose Michael Cohen to be our witness. We didn't pick him up at the witness store," he said, per the New York Times. Trump, he said, chose Cohen as his "fixer" because "he was willing to lie and cheat on Mr. Trump's behalf."

"This case is not about Michael Cohen. This case is about Donald Trump and whether he should be held accountable for making false entries in his own business records," Steinglass said. "Michael Cohen's significance in this case is that he provides color and context to documents. He's like a tour guide." He rejected defense claims that the only evidence came from Cohen's testimony, saying "it's difficult to conceive of a case with more corroboration than this one," reports NBC News.