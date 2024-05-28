Biden Campaign Shows Up Outside Trump Trial

President Biden's campaign showed up outside Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush-money trial Tuesday with actor Robert De Niro and a pair of former police officers in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the former president's role in the Capitol attack. It was a sharp about-face for Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago and is now looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending the Goodfellas actor and the first responders who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the AP reports.

A top Biden adviser said they weren't there to talk about the trial—and De Niro and the officers didn't reference the sordid criminal case directly— rather to exploit the large media focus on the legal proceedings. But Trump advisers argued in a dueling press conference that the Biden team's presence validated the former president's claims that his prosecutions are being driven by politics.