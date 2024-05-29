US /
Storms Leave 1M Texan Homes Without Power

State hit by strong winds, baseball-sized hail
Posted May 28, 2024 7:54 PM CDT
Storms Leave 1M Texan Homes Without Power
Drivers navigate high water on Yale Street in the Heights after a strong storm blew in Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Houston.   (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail pummeled Texas on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and about 1 million businesses and homes without power. The storms came as much of the US recovered from severe weather, including tornadoes, that killed at least 24 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Widespread outages were reported across a wide swath of storm-weary Texas, where an oppressive, early-season heat wave added to the misery, the AP reports.

  • Voters in the state's runoff elections found dozens of polling places without power. Dallas County said it would keep polls open two hours later because of the outages Tuesday.

  • Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a disaster and noted that some nursing homes were using generators. "This ultimately will be a multiday power outage situation," Jenkins said Tuesday.
  • Around Houston, cars crawled through flooded highways and more than 300,000 customers were without power in the area, which includes parts still recovering from hurricane-force winds earlier this month.
  • The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a 16-year-old boy died when a home under construction began to shift and then collapsed during a thunderstorm in the Houston suburb of Magnolia. The teen was confirmed to be an employee of the construction company and was authorized to be on the site, the statement said.
