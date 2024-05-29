Storms Leave 1M Texan Homes Without Power

Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail pummeled Texas on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and about 1 million businesses and homes without power. The storms came as much of the US recovered from severe weather, including tornadoes, that killed at least 24 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Widespread outages were reported across a wide swath of storm-weary Texas, where an oppressive, early-season heat wave added to the misery, the AP reports.

Voters in the state's runoff elections found dozens of polling places without power. Dallas County said it would keep polls open two hours later because of the outages Tuesday.