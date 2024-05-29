It's Time for Manhattanhenge

Twice per year, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers. The event is a favorite of photographers and often brings people out onto sidewalks on spring and summer evenings to watch this unique sunset. The first Manhattanhenge of the year happened Tuesday at 8:13pm, with a slight variation happening again Wednesday at 8:12pm. It will occur again on July 12 and 13. Some background on the phenomenon from the AP: