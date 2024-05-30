If Donald Trump reclaims the White House, Elon Musk might be coming with him. The former president is considering an advisory role for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports as part of a larger exploration of their "growing alliance." Nothing is set in stone, but Trump and Musk have discussed the possibility of Musk influencing policies linked to the economy and border security, according to the outlet. The pair are said to talk on the phone several times a month—an abrupt change from 2022, when they were publicly trading insults. Musk—"arguably the most important business player in modern American politics," per Axios—briefly served on Trump's White House business advisory group before quitting in 2017 in protest of Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord.