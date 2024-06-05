Baldwin, Wife, 7 Kids Are Getting a Reality Show

Alec Baldwin's big-enough-for-a-baseball-lineup family is getting its own reality show, despite the fact that the actor is soon to go on trial for manslaughter. Also starring in the series will be his wife, Hilaria (whose biggest scandal to date has to do with whether or not she's Spanish), and their seven children (who all have Spanish names and range in age from 19 months to 10 years). The Baldwins debuts on TLC next year, People reports. In an announcement video on Instagram Tuesday, a little taste of the chaos involved in life with seven kids (and a dog) is shown.