Baldwin, Wife, 7 Kids Are Getting a Reality Show

Alec Baldwin's big-enough-for-a-baseball-lineup family is getting its own reality show, despite the fact that the actor is soon to go on trial for manslaughter. Also starring in the series will be his wife, Hilaria (whose biggest scandal to date has to do with whether or not she's Spanish), and their seven children (who all have Spanish names and range in age from 19 months to 10 years). The Baldwins debuts on TLC next year, People reports. In an announcement video on Instagram Tuesday, a little taste of the chaos involved in life with seven kids (and a dog) is shown.
After Hilaria Baldwin teases the "announcement," an apparently concerned Alec Baldwin says "Good God, no!" before his wife reassures him, "No, definitely not! We're done having kids." Alec Baldwin then explains, "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most." A quick peek at X turns up a number of confused or even upset reactions from people who don't think now is the time to be giving Alec Baldwin such a platform amid the Rust shooting trials, and TMZ notes in its article, "Talk about bizarre timing, huh?" (More Alec Baldwin stories.)