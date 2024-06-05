IKEA Will Pay People to Work in Its Roblox Store

If you'd rather hide behind a computer than interact with real people, IKEA might have just the customer service job for you. The furniture chain is looking to hire workers for a virtual store on the popular gaming platform Roblox. The "Co-Worker Game" launching June 24 allows players to "experience working in Ikea's virtual universe," where they'll have the opportunity to assist customers, move departments, and gain promotions, IKEA says in a statement . The kicker is that 10 of these players will be paid for the work, even if that work involves serving up "endless amounts of meatballs," IKEA says.

"We're excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently," Darren Taylor of IKEA UK and Ireland says in a statement. "Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world." Applications will be accepted until June 16.

The 10 positions are remote, though applicants must reside in the UK or Republic of Ireland and be at least 18, per Time. They "will be paid the same rate as a London co-worker," equal to $16.80 per hour, per CBS News. "Alongside the paid co-workers, the broader Roblox community, gamers and IKEA fans alike will be able to work, explore and experience the virtual world of IKEA on Roblox," IKEA says. (More IKEA stories.)