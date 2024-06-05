Black Workers Sue General Mills Plant Over 'Good Ole Boys'

Eight Black employees at a General Mills plant in Georgia are suing over what they say is years of racial discrimination at the hands of the "Good Ole Boys." Those suing claim the racist managers held them to higher standards than white co-workers, subjected them to racist imagery, and perpetuated a hostile work environment based on the color of their skin. The lawsuit goes thusly, per Quartz:

Decades of racism: CNN cites the suit in reporting that two white managers at the Covington plant, which manufactures cereal and trail mix, "formed an organization of white employees in management and human resources called the 'Good Ole Boys'" who slighted Black workers dating to the 1980s.