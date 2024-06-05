Putin: We'll 'Think' About Supplying Weapons to Hit West

Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory. He also reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty, the AP reports. The recent actions by the West will further undermine international security and could lead to "very serious problems," Putin said, taking questions from international journalists—something that has become extremely rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. He spoke to senior news leaders of international news agencies for more than three hours.