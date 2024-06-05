Georgia Court Holds Up Case Against Trump

The Georgia Court of Appeals hit the brakes on the election interference case against Donald Trump on Wednesday, virtually guaranteeing the trial will not take place before the November presidential election. The order says the prosecution will remain on hold until a panel of three of the court's judges decides whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case, CNN reports. The panel is tentatively scheduled to hear arguments on Oct. 4, which means a ruling must be issued by March 14, 2025. The court could decide to act sooner.