Governor Makes U-Turn on NYC Congestion Toll Plan

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has abruptly halted what would have been the nation's first congestion pricing plan. The New York City plan had been due to take effect June 30, but Hochul said Wednesday that she had asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to "indefinitely pause the program," the Wall Street Journal reports. Under the plan, most motorists driving into the part of Manhattan south of Central Park in daytime hours would have been charged $15, with drivers of bigger vehicles paying higher fees.

She cites "financial pressures" on New Yorkers. Hochul cited cost-of-living concerns and the city's recovery from the pandemic. "Given these financial pressures, I cannot add another burden to working and middle-class New Yorkers or create another obstacle to our continued recovery," the Democratic governor said, adding: "Let's be real. A $15 charge may not seem like a lot to someone who has the means, but it can break the budget of a hard-working middle-class household."