Governor Makes U-Turn on NYC Congestion Toll Plan

Hochul calls for 'indefinite pause'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2024 5:30 PM CDT
Governor Abruptly Halts NYC Congestion Toll Plan
Commuters wait to drive through the Holland Tunnel into New York City during morning rush hour traffic in Jersey City, NJ, last year.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has abruptly halted what would have been the nation's first congestion pricing plan. The New York City plan had been due to take effect June 30, but Hochul said Wednesday that she had asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to "indefinitely pause the program," the Wall Street Journal reports. Under the plan, most motorists driving into the part of Manhattan south of Central Park in daytime hours would have been charged $15, with drivers of bigger vehicles paying higher fees.

  • She cites "financial pressures" on New Yorkers. Hochul cited cost-of-living concerns and the city's recovery from the pandemic. "Given these financial pressures, I cannot add another burden to working and middle-class New Yorkers or create another obstacle to our continued recovery," the Democratic governor said, adding: "Let's be real. A $15 charge may not seem like a lot to someone who has the means, but it can break the budget of a hard-working middle-class household."

  • Technology is already in place. The plan, approved by the state legislature five years ago, was intended to reduce gridlock and emissions while raising billions of dollars for the city's transit system. Cameras and sensors had already been installed, and contracts worth more than $500 million for the design and operation of the technology have been signed, the AP reports.
  • A "stunning reversal." The New York Times describes that move as a "stunning 11th-hour reversal" on a plan decades in the making that dismayed environmentalists and economists, among others. The Times notes that just two weeks ago, Hochul told attendees at a summit in Ireland that congestion pricing was key to "making cities more livable."
  • Democrats had misgivings. The plan was unpopular with Democrats facing tough election fights this fall in suburban areas, though sources tell the Times that reports Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House, had urged Hochul to delay the plan are incorrect.
  • "Betrayed." Politico reports that Pete Sikora of New York Communities for Change criticized Hochul for pulling back on her promises. "We can't have Hochul take us back to the summer of hell. We need transit funded properly, not protection for rich suburbanites," he said. City Council member Lincoln Restler said Hochul "has betrayed us."
