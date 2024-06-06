D-Day: 'No Words to Describe the Immensity of the Debt We Owe You'

Eighty years ago Thursday, Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to launch the liberation of Western Europe from the Nazis. More than 150,000 men attacked five beaches in the D-Day landings, and more than 4,400 of them were killed. Around 200 veterans who returned to France, all in their late 90s or older, were the focus of commemorations Thursday, where leaders praised their bravery in one of history's most important battles, the Guardian reports.

President Biden will speak at an event attended by around two dozen other world leaders, the Washington Post reports. He will later attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and a ceremony at Omaha Beach, where more than 2,400 Americans were killed or wounded.