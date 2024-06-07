Neither a series of criminal indictments or even a guilty verdict is keeping fans of Donald Trump away from his rallies—nor is extreme heat. Temps around Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, breaking the previous daily record from eight years prior, but that didn't stop lines from growing at the nearby Dream City Church, where the former president was set to speak that afternoon. A spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department tells the Arizona Republic that 11 people were hospitalized due to heat-related incidents outside the church rally, mostly as a precautionary measure.

The patients were treated and released, fire officials tell the AP. The BBC notes that Trump is due to speak over the weekend in Las Vegas, which also had been forecast to reach 112 degrees on Thursday. The National Weather Service notes that's about 20 to 30 degrees higher than usual for this time of year, though it's expected to cool down somewhat by the time Sunday rolls around. As of Friday, with summer still a couple of weeks away, about half of Arizona and Nevada were under an excessive heat alert, which the NWS has stretched through Friday night, per the AP. (More extreme heat stories.)