US Wins Ceasefire's Approval by Security Council, 14-0

The US achieved a rare victory at the United Nations on Monday, when the Security Council endorsed the three-phase peace plan that begins with a ceasefire in Gaza. The vote was 14-0; Russia abstained but did not block the measure. The move adds to the international pressure on Israel and Hamas to end the fighting, the New York Times reports. The resolution states that Israel has accepted the US-backed plan's terms and urges Hamas to do so, per the BBC . "Israel has already agreed to this deal," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, per the Hill , "and the fighting could stop today if Hamas would do the same."

Israel's acceptance has been muddied, though, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying publicly that the attacks on Gaza shouldn't stop before Hamas' military capability is destroyed and all hostages are released. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Netanyahu on Monday to lobby for the ceasefire, and he was in Egypt earlier in the day to build support for it. "My message to governments throughout the region is: If you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken said in Cairo.

Hamas released a statement after the vote welcoming such provisions as a prisoner exchange and reconstruction in Gaza. Russia's ambassador complained that the Security Council doesn't know exactly what the US has agreed to with Israel. The US asked the council to take its word that Netanyahu's government accepts the terms, declining to spell that out in the wording. Despite that issue, Vasily Nebenzya said Russia abstained because the plan had broad support among Arab countries, per the Times. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)