New Zealand authorities offered a reward and immunity from prosecution Tuesday to anyone who can help their search for three children who have been missing since their father vanished with them from a remote rural community more than two years ago. The December 2021 disappearance of Tom Phillips and his children—now aged 8, 9, and 10—has confounded investigators. They are not believed to ever have traveled far from the remote rural settlement where they lived, but there have been no credible sightings of the family for months. Police officers converged on the township, Marokopa, population 69, to seek fresh leads in a case that has fascinated the country of 5 million people, the AP reports.