Woman Found Dead Had Left Letter Naming a Suspect

"If suddenly nobody can find me, or find me dead," a Houston woman wrote in a typed letter found by investigators, "please check my husband." Chi Thi Lien Le later later was found dead, in a freezer in her home. Her husband, 62, pleaded guilty to murder in her 2020 death on Monday, just as his trial was to begin. Curtis Allen Holliday's plea deal calls for 10 years in prison, two of which he's already served in the Harris County Jail, KTRK reports. His lawyer said Holliday maintains his innocence and took the deal to avoid the possibility of a life sentence.

"We believe this was actually suicide, but he panicked after he found her," Dick DeGuerin said. "Instead of calling police, he put her in a freezer and that's bizarre. And I don't know if a jury would have liked that too much." Le, 29, wrote that she was especially worried because she and Holliday were going through a divorce, per People. He had threatened many times, she said, that "he will murder me." Holliday was arrested In January 2020, charged with continuous assault of his wife, and ordered to have no contact with her. He violated the no contact order, and his bond was revoked. By then, his wife was dead. Le was last seen alive on April 3, 2020. (More Texas stories.)