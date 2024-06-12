House Votes to Hold Garland in Contempt

"We can't allow the Department of Justice and an executive branch agency to hide information from Congress," Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday before the House voted 216-207 in favor of holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. With the vote, House Republicans made good on their threat to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur. The case will now be referred to the US attorney in Washington for potential prosecution, though a criminal charge is highly unlikely, the New York Times reports.

Precedent. Biden has invoked executive privilege over the materials, and it would go against precedent for charges to be filed against an executive branch official in the case, the Times reports. Executive privilege was cited when the Justice Department declined to prosecute two of Garland's predecessors who were held in contempt, Eric Holder in 2012 and Bill Barr in 2019. Holder was the first AG in history to be held in contempt of Congress.