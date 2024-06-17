Tech Companies Lift Wall Street to New Records

Broadcom was one of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 upward, along with a 2% rise for Apple and 1.3% climb for Microsoft. Autodesk jumped 6.5% for one of the market's biggest gains after after an investment firm said it will try to delay the software company's annual meeting so that it can nominate new directors for the board. Starboard Value also outlined how it says Autodesk hasn't performed as well financially as it should have. In response, Autodesk said it will review Starboard's suggestions but added that it has "a clear strategy that is working." Super Micro Computer, which sells server and storage systems used in artificial intelligence and other computing, leaped 5.1% to bring its gain for the year so far to a staggering 211%.

GameStop fell 12.1% following its annual shareholder meeting. The stock has been soaring and sinking, as it rides waves of enthusiasm by smaller-pocketed investors. At the meeting, CEO Ryan Cohen said the struggling video game retailer will focus on cutting costs that would involve a "smaller network of stores."