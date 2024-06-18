Celtics' Romp Is a Historic One

Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night to win the NBA championship in five games, per the AP. Related stats about the 106-88 romp:

It's the franchise's 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. "Those fan bases can argue among themselves, but Boston has a case in this best-team-ever debate—if we're going by pure numbers," per the Athletic.