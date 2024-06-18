In Los Angeles on Friday, President Biden appeared at a reelection fundraiser for himself alongside such notables as former President Obama, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts. Meanwhile, just miles away in a nearby suburb, one of his Secret Service agents got caught up in a robbery. Police say they were called to a residential neighborhood in Tustin just after 9:30pm local time on Saturday over a possible robbery, and when they arrived, they found a Secret Service agent coming home from work had been accosted, per the New York Times and AP .

Police say the agent told them he'd been robbed of his bag at gunpoint, and that he'd fired his gun during the confrontation. The agent wasn't hurt during the incident, though it's not clear if anyone else was; police aren't saying how many suspects may have been involved. A silver Infiniti FX35 was reportedly seen in the vicinity, per the Tustin Police Department, and cops found some of the victim's belongings scattered nearby. An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 714-573-3372. (More Secret Service stories.)