A Year After Titan Disaster, Questions Remain

Tuesday marks one year since the experimental submersible Titan imploded en route to the Titanic, reports the AP, and unanswered questions linger, with no immediate answers. The US Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation into what happened. Concerns leading up to the investigation included the Titan's unconventional design and its creator's decision to forgo standard independent checks. A look at the one-year anniversary:

What happened: The Titan made its last dive on June 18, 2023, a Sunday morning, and lost contact with its support vessel about two hours later. When it was reported overdue that afternoon, rescuers rushed ships, planes, and other equipment to the area, about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador. Owner OceanGate suspended its operations last July, not long after the tragedy.