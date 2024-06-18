Hundreds of Heat Records May Fall This Week

Summer is still officially a few days away, but this week is going to be a hot one across much of America, with temperatures more akin to those seen deep in July or August. "Hundreds" of temperature records may be surpassed over the next few days, with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center noting that sections of the Northeast and Midwest could experience the longest heat wave they've seen in decades, reports CNN. Many of those areas are now under heat warnings or watches, per the AP.

270 million: That's how many people are set to go through temperatures of at least 90 degrees Fahrenheit, even as far north as Maine, thanks to a heat dome that's hovering over the eastern part of the nation.