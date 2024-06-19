Ethics Committee Delivers Update on Gaetz Probe

A House Ethics Committee investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz that began more than three years ago is still looking into allegations, the bipartisan committee said in a statement Tuesday. The 10-member panel, which has five Republicans and five Democrats, said it has "determined that certain of the allegations merit continued review." It said some new allegations have surfaced, while other lines of investigation have been dropped, the Washington Post reports.

The committee said it is reviewing allegations that the Republican "engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct."