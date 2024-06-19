'Say Hey Kid' Willie Mays Is Dead at 93

Willie Mays, the electrifying "Say Hey Kid" whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died at age 93. Mays' family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had "passed away peacefully" Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones, per the AP. The center fielder was baseball's oldest living Hall of Famer. His signature basket catch and his dashes around the bases with his cap flying off personified the joy of the game. His over-the shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball's most celebrated defensive feat.