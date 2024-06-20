What does everyone in the Northern Hemisphere have in common on Thursday? We're all marking the longest day of the year, aka the summer solstice, which officially takes place at 4:51pm ET when the sun reaches its highest annual point in the sky, as the Earth's axis is tilted most toward our fiery mother star, according to the National Weather Service. The New York Times dubs it "the scientific start of summer," or astronomical summer (meteorological summer started on June 1). After that, it's a slow jog toward the shortest day of the year—the winter solstice, taking place on Dec. 21. It's a slightly unique year for this seasonal situation. More:

Early bird: USA Today notes that this year's summer solstice is the earliest since 1796, when George Washington was president. When it takes place each year depends on the "complex dance" between our planet's orbit around the sun and its day-to-day rotation, as well as Gregorian calendar "quirks" that will see the solstice pop up earlier than usual each leap year through 2100.