Actor Donald Sutherland Is Dead at 88

Donald Sutherland, the prolific film and television actor whose long career stretched from M.A.S.H. to the Hunger Games, has died at age 88, per the AP. Kiefer Sutherland, the actor's son, confirmed his father's death Thursday on social media. No further details were immediately available. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film," Kiefer Sutherland said on X. "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that."