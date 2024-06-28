Jon Stewart: 'This Cannot Be Real Life'

If there were performance-enhancing drugs in use at Thursday's presidential debate, there weren't enough, according to Jon Stewart. President Biden's stumbles and former President Trump's blatant lies showed "both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs"—"as much of it as they can get, as many times a day, as their bodies will allow," the Daily Show host joked in a live episode immediately following the debate. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Martin Short dedicated a musical number to Trump.



Performance-enhancing drugs: They might've helped the candidates "improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems, and in one of the candidate's case, improve their truthfulness, morality, and malignant narcissism," Stewart said, per Rolling Stone. "And if those drugs don't exist ... I could sure f---ing use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can't."