States Where It Costs the Most to 'Live Comfortably'

In the 10 most expensive states in the nation, you'd need to make six figures to "live comfortably," according to Visual Capitalist. The site defines the term as the amount a single individual would have to earn to cover what it calls a "50/30/20 budget"—meaning 50% for necessities such as housing and utilities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for saving or investments. Here, the 10 most and least expensive states, and the amount you'd require annually for that comfy lifestyle:
Most Expensive States
- Massachusetts; $116,022
- Hawaii; $113,693
- California; $113,651
- New York; $111,738
- Washington state; $106,496
- Colorado; $103,293
- New Jersey; $103,002
- Maryland; $102,918
- Oregon; $101,088
- Rhode Island; $100,838
Least Expensive States
- Iowa $83,366
- Mississippi $82,742
- Louisiana $82,451
- South Dakota $81,453
- Ohio $80,704
- Kentucky $80,704
- North Dakota $80,538
- Oklahoma $80,413
- Arkansas $79,456
- West Virginia $78,790
