States Where It Costs the Most to 'Live Comfortably'

Massachusetts is No. 1, while West Virginia is the least expensive
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2024 10:00 AM CDT
10 Most Expensive States to 'Live Comfortably'
The skyline of Boston. To live 'comfortably' in Massachusetts, you'll need a nice salary.   (Getty / Sean Pavone)

In the 10 most expensive states in the nation, you'd need to make six figures to "live comfortably," according to Visual Capitalist. The site defines the term as the amount a single individual would have to earn to cover what it calls a "50/30/20 budget"—meaning 50% for necessities such as housing and utilities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for saving or investments. Here, the 10 most and least expensive states, and the amount you'd require annually for that comfy lifestyle:

Most Expensive States

  1. Massachusetts; $116,022
  2. Hawaii; $113,693
  3. California; $113,651
  4. New York; $111,738
  5. Washington state; $106,496
  6. Colorado; $103,293
  7. New Jersey; $103,002
  8. Maryland; $102,918
  9. Oregon; $101,088
  10. Rhode Island; $100,838

Least Expensive States

  1. Iowa $83,366
  2. Mississippi $82,742
  3. Louisiana $82,451
  4. South Dakota $81,453
  5. Ohio $80,704
  6. Kentucky $80,704
  7. North Dakota $80,538
  8. Oklahoma $80,413
  9. Arkansas $79,456
  10. West Virginia $78,790
