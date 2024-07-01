Coldplay featured multiple cameos during its Saturday evening performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England, but there was one in particular that got the crowd on its feet. "Here's another legendary Michael/One who just totally rocks," crooned lead singer Chris Martin in introducing the band's most unexpected special guest, who came out onto the stage to cheers and applause. "With his Chuck Berry riff/And the way he punched Biff/Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox." The 63-year-old actor then emerged on the stage, guitar in hand, and played two songs with the band in front of the crowd of 100,000: "Humankind" and "Fix You."

Martin explained why Fox was there, per Time: "The main reason why we're in a band is because of watching Back to the Future." Martin added, "Thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox." Fans in Somerset and online went wild for Fox's surprise showing. "Coldplay ft. Michael J Fox is the collaboration I didn't know I needed," one fan noted on X. Others gave Fox a shoutout for his work bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 at the age of 29. "Since my Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's almost a decade ago, I haven't had the courage to listen to 'Fix You,' one of my all-time favorites," another commenter noted. "But then this happened at #Glastonbury. ... Music is so incredible."

Fox, for his part, gushed about being onstage with the band. "In case you were wondering ... it was f---ing mind blowing," he wrote on Instagram of his Saturday appearance. "There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay's time." It's not the first time Fox has performed with Coldplay: In 2016, the band brought him out during their set at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. (More Michael J. Fox stories.)