Soup-Eating Hikers Are Trouble for Mount Halla

South Korea's highest mountain has a problem, and it involves soup. CNN reports on a campaign started by the National Park Office of Mount Halla that asks hikers to refrain from dumping ramyun broth on the mountain or in its streams. The instant noodles come in a disposable cup, which makes for a convenient meal for hikers to pack along with a vacuum flask of hot water, reports the Korea Times . But when the remnants are tipped out it causes an environmental headache.

The "broth contains a lot of salt, so discarding it along the valley's water stream makes it impossible for aquatic insects to live in contaminated water," the National Park Office wrote on Facebook. Broth tipped into the soil can endanger plants, while the odor may lure animals like weasels and crows to the area. Per the Times, the mountain is dealing with as much as 30 gallons of the disposed broth a day despite the installation of five 15-gallon containers for excess broth in the park. (More strange stuff stories.)