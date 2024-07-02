Dozens Hurt in More Severe Turbulence

Another scary mid-air incident involving severe turbulence left dozens injured early Monday. An Air Europa flight departed Madrid for the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, but was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Brazil due to the turbulence, the Guardian reports. About 40 passengers were taken to a hospital, and at least four of them were still there as of Monday afternoon, reportedly in stable condition. The passengers' reported injuries included fractures, facial injuries, and head injuries.

"From one moment to the next, the plane destabilized and went into a dive," one passenger tells Reuters, per CNN. "The people who didn't have seat belts went up in the air and hit the ceiling." Says another passenger, "It was a pretty horrible feeling; we thought we were going to die there." An X user who says they were on the plane posted pictures showing broken ceiling panels. The Spanish airline sent another airplane to pick up the stranded passengers. In May, turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight left one man dead and dozens more injured, some critically. Another dozen people were injured the same month on a Qatar Airways flight, and in March, at least 50 were injured on a LATAM Airlines flight.