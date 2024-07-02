Jamie Foxx: Health Crisis Started With a 'Bad Headache'

Jamie Foxx's specific diagnosis during his mysterious medical emergency last year still has not been made public, but details continue to trickle out slowly. In a video posted to X by a celebrity interview account called The Art Of Dialogue , Foxx is seen talking to a group of people at what appears to be an outdoor cafe in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, about the health scare, which landed him in the hospital for weeks in 2023, People reports. "Look, April 11th last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil," the 56-year-old actor says before snapping his fingers to indicate what happened next. "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything."

"So they told me—I'm in Atlanta—so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," Foxx said. (He's previously credited his sister and his daughter with saving his life.) "They gave me a cortisone shot," he says; per the Mayo Clinic, such an injection could be used to relieve pain, swelling, or irritation. "The next doctor said something's going on up there," Foxx continued, pointing to his head. "I won't say it on camera, but it was…" he says before trailing off. (Foxx has also revealed there was a time he "couldn't actually walk" amid the health crisis.)