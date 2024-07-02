3 Coyotes Killed in San Francisco After Attack on Girl, 5

Wildlife officers shot and killed three coyotes at the San Francisco Botanical Garden over the weekend after a coyote attacked a 5-year-old girl, authorities said Monday. Two coyotes were shot on Saturday and one was shot on Sunday, said Patrick Foy, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A coyote bit the 5-year-old on Friday while the girl was playing during a supervised summer camp visit at the garden within Golden Gate Park, the AP reports. The girl was treated for the bite wound at a hospital, her mother, Helen Sparrow, told the San Francisco Chronicle. Sparrow told the Chronicle that her daughter had begun to run but tripped and the coyote "bit her on the bum when she was down."