Not Long After 'I Do,' Groom Shot in the Head

A St. Louis groom was left fighting for his life after his backyard wedding was stormed by two suspects in ski masks who attempted to rob guests. On Friday night, Manuel Gonzalez married his new bride Dulce after 10 years and two kids together. After midnight, with the celebration coming to a close, Dulce Gonzalez's sister tells KSDK the would-be robbers, who appeared to be teenagers, entered the yard and told everyone not to move. As one went through guests' pockets and demanded guests turn over their money, the other shot Manuel Gonzalez, 32, in the head several times, Fox 2 reports. He is in critical condition, and no arrests have yet been made.

"He's fighting for his life. We are hoping he pulls through," the bride's sister tells the station. "They were saying my brother-in-law was going for his wallet and maybe they thought he was going for a weapon." She adds that the suspects did not actually leave with any money or other items: "They took nothing, yet they took everything from us." The bride's father says Gonzalez has made some hand movements, giving doctors a bit of hope. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. (More St. Louis stories.)