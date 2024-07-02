Beryl Does Not Bode Well for Hurricane Season

Hurricane Beryl hit winds of 200mph Tuesday in the Caribbean as it churned toward Jamaica, having already made history as the earliest Category 5 storm ever logged in the Atlantic. A look at factors behind the quick escalation of the storm (which is not expected to threaten the US mainland):

Friday night: Beryl became a tropical storm with winds of 39mph.

Saturday afternoon: Beryl became the season's first hurricane, with winds of 75mph.

Sunday morning: It turned into the earliest Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic with winds of 130mph.

It turned into the earliest Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic with winds of 130mph. Monday night: The storm clocked in as the earliest Category 5 storm with winds of 160mph.