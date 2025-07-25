Minnesota to Canadians: Hey, Come See Us

While some Canadians want to "hug" out the tensions between themselves and the US, the border state of Minnesota is inviting our northern neighbors to come on down for a visit. Axios reports that officials there have put out the welcome mat for Canadians, with Explore Minnesota chief Lauren Bennett McGinty proclaiming in a release, "Michigan is ready for you!" Gov. Tim Walz has also joined the appeal, noting, per FOX21 : "We value that connection and the many ways our cultures overlap—from hockey to fishing, and from buffalo plaid to a bold winter spirit."

Walz adds: "We want our Canadian neighbors [to] know they're not just welcome here—they're encouraged to visit and continue our long friendship." Axios notes that nearly 30% fewer Canadian residents have driven into the US by this time of year than at the same point in 2024, as President Trump's tariffs push against Canada continues. That figure is for all of Canadian border crossings, but Minnesota has reported a similar decline in crossings.

In a May survey by Explore Minnesota, Canadians cited multiple reasons for hedging on a US visit, noting everything from a tepid Canadian dollar to conspiracy theories that locals would attack vehicles with Canadian license plates, per the Star Tribune. To break through that hesitation, the tourism agency is launching targeted ads in markets such as Winnipeg and Thunder Bay and reminding them of the carrot of no sales tax on most clothing in Minnesota. "It's close, it's comfortable, and it's full of the kind of experiences that feel both new and familiar," McGinty says in the release.