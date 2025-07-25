Heckler Interrupts DeSantis' Hulk Hogan Tribute

No chairs were thrown, but things got testy Thursday as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was paying tribute to Hulk Hogan. The man was removed from a press conference in Bradenton after he rose from his seat and shouted, "Alligator Alcatraz, is that your f------ legacy," reports Fox News . "You bow down to a f------ pedophile," he yelled, going on to call DeSantis himself a pedophile and a Nazi. The Republican governor raised his voice after the man interrupted him, saying, "Hey, stop, stop! Stop! Get out of here! Get outta here!"

DeSantis—who has used Hogan's "Real American" theme as his entrance music at events—continued reminiscing about the wrestler after security removed the man, Florida Politics reports. "The fact that he was from the Tampa Bay area when I'm growing up there, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, like, this guy, this guy lives in our area," he said. The governor met Hogan for a beer at his Hogan's Hangout bar in Clearwater Beach in May. "We were with him just a couple of months ago," he said Thursday. "My kids got to meet them and everything. So I was really sad to see that."