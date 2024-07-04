A homeless man in San Francisco has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing a stranger into a moving train. Police say Trevor Belmont, 49, approached 74-year-old Corazon Dandan as a train was arriving at the Powell Street Bay Area Rapid Transit station around 11pm on Monday. Dandan was then heading home after a shift as a hotel telephone operator, her family says, per CBS News . Pushed from behind, she fell forward and her head collided with the arriving train, police say. She fell to the platform with severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

BART police arrested Belmont, who also uses the name Hoak Taing, at the station platform, per the Bay City News Service. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said he intentionally killed the victim after lying in wait. DA Brooke Jenkins described it as a "tragic and truly shocking" case. "Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she added, per the San Francisco Chronicle. BART police said it was the first murder on the train system this year. Belmont, facing one count of murder, is due to be arraigned on Friday.

Fearing such an incident, family members had asked Dandan to stop using BART at night, per CBS. Though she reportedly didn't need to work, she said she loved her job and continued with the nightly commute from Daly City. As recently as last week, family members had urged her to drive to work instead, per the Chronicle. The tragic nature of the "brave, independent" woman's death "is the most painful part," a nephew tells the outlet. "San Francisco residents, workers, and visitors should be able to freely move about and utilize our public transportation systems without fear," said Jenkins, per ABC News. "My office will now do everything in our power to ensure that there is justice in this case."