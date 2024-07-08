Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Sources Say

Margot Robbie is pregnant, according to multiple sources who spoke to People . The Barbie actress has not confirmed the news. Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley, both 34, met in 2013 on the set of the film Suite Française, in which Robbie starred and Ackerley acted as assistant director. What started as a friendship progressed to romance, and the two wed in 2016 after two years of dating, per Page Six . They are expecting their first child, and TMZ notes People broke the news after photos of Robbie's apparent baby bump appeared in a British tabloid earlier Sunday.

Ackerley has supported Robbie on many red carpets, and even gave Robbie's speech for her last year at Variety's Power of Women after she lost her voice. The two have kept their relationship fairly private, but have also been known to sing each other's praises. In 2016, she called Ackerley "the best-looking guy in London," and said, "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him." After she found out he returned her feelings, she recalled thinking, "Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before." (More Margot Robbie stories.)