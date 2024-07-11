The name has cast a shadow over the prospects of nuclear energy in the US for decades: Three Mile Island. But it appears that the mothballed nuclear plant in Pennsylvania—site of the worst nuclear accident in US history in 1979—might be back in business in the not-too-distant future. Reuters reports that owner Constellation Energy is in serious talks with the state of Pennsylvania to reopen the plant along the Susquehanna River. The operation has been shut down down since 2019, and reopening it would be a milestone—no nuclear plant in the US has been switched back on after shutting down, notes Reuters.

"We've found the plant is in pretty good shape," Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez tells the Washington Post. "We think it is technically feasible to restart it." Nuclear power is getting a renewed look as a source of energy, particularly with demand fueled by developers of artificial intelligence, notes the Post. States including Illinois, West Virginia, and Connecticut have lifted moratoriums, and a shuttered plant in Michigan is on track to reopen next year.

As for Three Mile Island, it suffered a partial meltdown in 1979 in its Unit 2 reactor. The new idea is to bring back the plant's Unit 1 reactor, which sits next to it. The process would likely take several years, assuming Pennsylvania signs off. Reuters notes that the expected reopening of the Michigan Palisades plant could serve as a blueprint. (Bill Gates is championing a new type of nuclear reactor in Wyoming.)