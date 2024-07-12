Press Conference Outdraws Biden's ABC Interview

It's not clear yet whether President Biden's press conference Thursday persuaded Democrats to line up behind him as their nominee, but the data shows the appearance was a ratings success. Around 24.2 million people watched the live event on broadcast and cable TV, according to Nielsen data released Friday. That's way more than saw George Stephanopoulos' interview of the president aired on ABC last Friday, Variety reports. That well-publicized broadcast drew about 8.5 million viewers. The largest subset, 5.67 million, saw the press conference on Fox News, per the Hollywood Reporter.